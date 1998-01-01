Miniature Horse
Make your own free website on Tripod.com




Miniature Horse

Similar to Arabians in learning capacity, the Mini tends to be smart as a whip. A hard little worker, Minis are not lazy.

They are high strung and can be feisty, particularly when learning new lessons. Once he knows the routine, however, he's reliable.

The Mini can be stubborn when asked to do something he doesn't like. Handler's size over the Mini comes in handy when trying to get a reluctant one to do something.

The Mini has average spook and flight impulses. Most run just far enough to be out of reach of whatever scared him, then turn around and stare at it.

Self-protection impulse tends to be high, especially in stallions. They tend to be real quick to kick. However, they aren't prone to overreact to new training stimuli.

Reference: Horse & Rider; November 1998

Miniature Horse Links
Memory Lane Miniature Horses
Hart Mountain Miniature Horses


Reference and background pictures courtesy of Memory Lane Miniature Horses

Home / Equine History / Caring for your Horse / Equine Massage / General Information / Horses and Water / Rescue/Abuse Issues / Breed Descriptions / Breed Temperament / Styles of Riding / Health and Development / First Aid Information / Stable Plans / Repairs / Accident Proof Your Barn / Trailer Shopping / Used Trailers / Money Saving Tips / Showing On A Budget / Equine Link (Add Yours) / Equine Gallery / Equine Library